Where was Terry Bradshaw on Sunday??? FOX Football Personality MIA for the second straight week!!!

Howie Long was back, Michael Strahan was back, Curt Menefeee was back, but Terry Bradshaw was still Missing in Action on Sunday, when the NFL on FOX pregame show hit the air…

No Terry Bradshaw for the second week in a-row…Where is Terry Bradshaw, and is his absence COVID-19/Coronavirus related???

No one knows for sure, but here is part of what is being said/tossed around…..

Fellow Louisiana QB Terry Bradshaw is still missing for the second Sunday on #FOXNFLSunday. Kirk, Strahan and Howie send their love & say they’re missing the “blonde bomber.” WTH??Does Terry have the Covid? Thoughts & prayers, TB. — David Walker (@DavidWalkerQB) November 29, 2020

Of course, it’s possible that Terry Bradshaw is dealing with some other health or family issue that kept him off-air for a second week in a row.

(from sportskeeda.com)