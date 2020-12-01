A GoFundMe Page has been set up for former WWE Superstar Gillberg(Duane Gill) after heart attack nearly kills Gillberg!!!
Former WWE SmackDown star James Ellsworth has created a GoFundMe Page for former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion Gillberg(Duane Gill). As noted, Gillberg suffered a heart attack and was recently released from the hospital.
The page was created to help pay for medical and living expenses. Below is the description:
Hi everyone, Gillberg’s wife and I started this Gofund me for Gillberg who recently suffered a heart attack. He currently is home and recovering, he cannot go back to work for the foreseeable future. He needs help paying his medical/living expenses while he is out of work. Please help my buddy the former light heavyweight champion Duane Gill (Gillberg) OUT!
As of this writing, $1,815 has been raised. The goal is $30,000. For those who would like to donate can Click Here.
Gillberg, Gillberg, Gillberg, Gillberg, Gillberg!!!!!
(He needs your help, Please Respond.)
While you’re watching #wweraw .. please share.. https://t.co/J4sqBEae7I
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) December 1, 2020
