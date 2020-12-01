Cam Hayes(Greensboro Day School) becomes an early assist leader and scorer for N.C. State Men’s Basketball

from Pack Pride and 24/7Sports.com/www.247sports.com:

(R. Cory Smith)

RALEIGH, N.C. — When Cam Hayes(Greensboro Day School) committed to NC State last September(2019), he already knew exactly what he wanted to do once he got to the college level. Hayes reclassified from 2021 to 2020 with a huge opportunity in Raleigh after the departure of Markell Johnson, and he didn’t plan on wasting any time.

“I feel like I’m gonna be ready next year,” Hayes told me last September. “I’m gonna bring it every day, for sure. I’m not gonna disappoint y’all. I’m gonna be a freshman, but I ain’t gonna be like a freshman and be quiet or be kind of starstruck and stuff. I’m gonna bring it.”

So far, Hayes has lived up to every word of that message to NC State fans and more.

