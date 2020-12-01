Elon Announces Pause in Men’s Basketball Activity

ELON, N.C. – The Elon men’s basketball team has paused all in-season activities due to a positive test within its Tier 1 personnel group, which includes student-athletes, coaches, and support staff.

Following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, the NCAA and Alamance County Department of Health, members of the team and other Tier 1 individuals on Tuesday, Dec. 1, immediately began a period of isolation and quarantine that will last at least 14 days. Scheduled games with Mercer University, Duke University, Howard University, and the University of North Carolina have been postponed.

“As we have said since the onset of COVID, the safety of our student-athletes is paramount and we will follow the guidance of our medical staff in making these decisions,” said Elon University Director of Athletics Dave Blank. “We will continue to monitor the situation and make arrangements that will return our team to practice and competition when it is safe to do so.”

On Tuesday, Elon was made aware of a positive test within their Tier 1 individuals from a regularly scheduled test conducted the day before. Additional testing has been conducted following the positive test result. Elon follows a regular testing regimen that includes testing all Tier 1 individuals three times per week through a combination of antigen and PCR tests.

Elon Athletics will work to make schedule adjustments to the men’s basketball season and release these as they are made.