Black Friday & Cyber Monday are all the rage, but Giving Tuesday is where YOU can make a difference!

As a 501c3 non-profit organization, North Carolina Amateur Sports relies heavily on donations to continue to promote physical fitness and health while providing an economic impact to cities across the state through our Cycle North Carolina and Powerade State Games events.

#GivingTuesday has become a movement that supports giving and philanthropy. Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

We realize 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone. The majority of our events were cancelled due to the pandemic. If you are able, we hope that on #GivingTuesday, you will consider donating to a non-profit that serves you and the community every year!

You can donate online at the link below or by sending a check to North Carolina Amateur Sports, 406 Blackwell St, Ste 120, Durham, NC 27701.

Join the Movement!

