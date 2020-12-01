Quarterback turned Receiver turned Quarterback:Kendall Hinton(WFU) gets the call and becomes “The Leader of the Denver Broncos”!!!!!

Quarterback turned Receiver turned Quarterback

from Jordan Stowe, with a Special to GreensboroSports.com

If you have not already heard the remarkable story of Kendall Hinton that has been all over the news media since Sunday, allow me to tell you. Kendall Hinton was born and raised in Durham, NC. He played Quarterback for Southern High School there. He signed an early letter of intent to play football for Wake Forest University in his Junior year at Southern. While also at Southern he was honored as Team captain as a senior … Rated as a three-star recruit by 247, ESPN, Rivals, and Scout, Hinton was also ranked as the Number 26 dual-threat quarterback in the country by Rivals. As a senior, led Southern Durham to a 13-1 record and the third round of the state playoffs. Passed for 3,258 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 835 yards as a senior.

Once on Campus at Wake Forest, he sat back up to now LA Rams Quarterback John Wolford. When John Wolford got injured and eventually graduated and moved on to greener pastures Hinton just took off. Still to date he is the first and only Wake Forest player with a touchdown in five different seasons. Hinton was named to the Pro Football Focus ACC Team of the Week following the Utah State game. Joined an elite group of Deacons with a career rushing Touchdown, passing Touchdown and receiving Touchdown.

So, why the hype over this North Carolina homegrown talent? Because his Senior year he moved to a Wide Receiver due to Heisman candidate Jamie Newman joining the squad. His biggest catch of his career was a two-yard touchdown grab out of the heavens to win the game against Utah State. That was one of the coolest moments I have seen in that stadium.

The Denver Broncos this past Sunday, due to COVID-19 protocols, were without a single eligible Quarterback. Who did they call up? Kendall Hinton our local North Carolina homegrown talent. He was working in Sales last week and currently on the practice squad. This past Sunday he was throwing darts against arguably the best team in the NFL. He’ll likely never get another shot at slinging it in the big leagues, but hopefully now he will get the respect he deserves as a wide receiver. This unsung hero stepped up to the plate with no practice reps, no team meetings as the leader on this team. He just went out there, held his head up high and just handled his business.