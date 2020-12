Game Report on Shining Light Academy/SLA-Greenville Christian Basketball:Gibbs, Rhodes, Smith, Cone, Massey, Martin and McCorkle among leaders for Knights on Tuesday night

JV BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN 8 4 7 5 24 SHINING LIGHT 13 13 14 18 58

GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN – GABE LONGENBURGER 8, MATHEW DOVE 6, ANDREW DOVE 4, ALEX WOOD 4, JON HAGENBUSH 2

SHINING LIGHT (2-2/1-0) – CAYDEN MARTIN 30, MICAH MCCORKLE 10, TOBIUS BAKER 5, JAMESON SCARRY 5, HEKTOR HERNANDEZ 4, CYNSERE CARVER 4

GIRLS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN 4 7 7 11 29 SHINING LIGHT 17 15 11 14 57

GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN – BRE ANDREWS 11, LEAH BROWN 6, ASHLYN MAYE 5, ELLIE EISSES 2, MARILYN BATEMAN 2, MACY TUGWELL 2, LACY TUGWELL 1

SHINING LIGHT (3-1/1-0) – ELLA SMITH 23, JOY CONE 15, JAYLA MASSEY 15, KAYLEIGH FIEDLER 4

BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN 4 5 3 9 21 SHINING LIGHT 25 28 21 7 81

GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN – SAWYER BLEASE 7, RANCE FRITSCH 5, BRUIN FRITSCH 3, ALEX WOOD 2, JON HAGENBUSH 2, DYLAN HOLLAND 2

SHINING LIGHT (2-2/1-0) – NASIR GIBBS 31, WILL RHODES 28, JOSH MEBANE 6, ZION PETTY 5, CANON ROBERTS 4, DREW SCARRY 3, TJ CORBIN 2, ALEX HOGSETT 2

SHINING LIGHT ACADEMY KNIGHTS OPEN UP THEIR CONFERENCE SEASON TONIGHT AGAINST GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY. THE KNIGHTS PICK UP THE SWEEP TO START THE YEAR 1-0 IN CONFERENCE. LEADING THE JV BOYS WAS CAYDEN MARTIN WITH 30 POINTS ON 4-3 POINTERS WHILE MICAH MCCORKLE CHIPS IN 10 POINTS.

FOR THE GIRLS, JUNIOR ELLA SMITH LED ALL SCORERS WITH 23 POINTS. JOY CONE AND JAYLA MASSEY BOTH ADD 15 POINTS EACH.

TO WRAP UP THE NIGHT FOR THE KNIGHTS, THE VARSITY BOYS SCORED EARLY AND OFTEN WINNING 81-21. JUNIOR NASIR GIBBS LEADS THE TEAM WITH 31 POINTS AND FELLOW JUNIOR WILL RHODES ADDS 28 POINTS ON 6-3 POINTERS.

Courtesy of Danny Robinson

Assistant Principal

Athletic Director

Shining Light Academy