Greensboro Day School Opens Basketball Season with Victory over ORMA/Austin Inge(GDS) and Navy top Georgetown, 78-71

Final from Tuesday night, as the Greensboro Day School boys varsity basketball team takes down Oak Ridge Military Academy, 88-58…

GDS now (1-0) on the season and ORMA(0-1)…..Home win tonight for the GDS Bengals….

GDS at the Cannon School, in Concord on Friday night and set for a 6pm contest….

Greensboro Day excited tonight about Navy over Georgetown, 78-71 and the first win for Navy over Georgetown, since 1977…For Navy, Greensboro Day-grad from last year, Austin Inge, who had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 16 minutes of action for the Navy Midshipman…..

