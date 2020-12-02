Greensboro Day School Opens Basketball Season with Victory over ORMA/Austin Inge(GDS) and Navy top Georgetown, 78-71
Final from Tuesday night, as the Greensboro Day School boys varsity basketball team takes down Oak Ridge Military Academy, 88-58…
GDS now (1-0) on the season and ORMA(0-1)…..Home win tonight for the GDS Bengals….
GDS at the Cannon School, in Concord on Friday night and set for a 6pm contest….
Greensboro Day excited tonight about Navy over Georgetown, 78-71 and the first win for Navy over Georgetown, since 1977…For Navy, Greensboro Day-grad from last year, Austin Inge, who had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 16 minutes of action for the Navy Midshipman…..
Jeff Smith
@soxtitans
Shoutout to #gdshoopfam alum
@ainge21_on playing a major role in win for Navy over Georgetown!!
Robert Johnson
@CoachRJ11
Congrats to @ainge21_ on @NavyAthletics win over @GeorgetownHoops tonight. FireFire #gdshoopfam
