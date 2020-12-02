Radio Legend returns to Triad/Asheboro Airwaves:Busta Brown is Back Baby and on 700 AM/99.9 FM and soon to be on 106.1 FM Greensboro!!!!!

The news coming in by way of Facebook and Twitter…..

Busta Brown!!! Yep, he’s BAAACCCKKK on the radio!! Tomorrow morning at 6:00AM on WZOO…The Zoo!! Woo hoo!

Check out his new morning show on 99.9FM, 700AM, streaming on wzooradio.com, on the TuneIn app, or just ask your Smart speaker for “WZOO Radio”!! We are everywhere!!

Busta Brown in the Morning! Every weekday morning from 6-10AM on WZOO…The Zoo!!

**********And Busta Brown soon to be on 106.1 FM in Greensboro….You can already pick up the Busta Brown radio show on WZOO, as it comes in loud and clear while you are driving around with your car radio on, 700 AM…

Like the headline above says/reads, “Busta Brown is Back Baby”…..**********

Wake up with Busta Brown tomorrow morning, 6-10 am. On WZOO, 99.9 FM, 700 AM and https://t.co/nJT9e0FHN1 pic.twitter.com/vF2ULieUj2 — Busta Brown (@BustaBTweet) October 25, 2020

Which ONE of these 3 classics goes into the Dungeon, and never to be heard again? Here are the songs:

Boz Scaggs "Dirty Low Down",

Bobby Caldwell "What you won't do for love", or Michael McDonald "I keep forgettin" Which one goes into The Dungeon? pic.twitter.com/fxkSdfH4wq — Busta Brown (@BustaBTweet) November 17, 2020