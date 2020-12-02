Speedway Christmas Takes Off Like Santa’s Sleigh With Record Start in 2020

A record number of visitors have already taken in the sights and sounds of Speedway Christmas presented by Count On Me NC to kick off the show’s 11th season at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Now in its 11th year, Speedway Christmas is off to a record start with attendance up 60-percent after the first 10 nights of the 2020 season

With more than 4 million lights along a four-mile course around the iconic speedway, the Southeast’s largest drive-thru light show offers socially distanced fun, plenty of holiday cheer

Open nightly from 6-10:00 p.m. through Jan. 17, this year’s attraction also includes an outdoor ice rink

Attendees encouraged to visit Sunday through Thursday nights for faster access to the show

CONCORD, N.C.– Speedway Christmas presented by Count On Me NC has taken off faster than Santa’s sleigh with a record start to the 2020 holiday season. Charlotte Motor Speedway has transformed into the Southeast’s largest drive-thru holiday lights spectacular for the 11th consecutive year, and people seeking socially distant COVID-safe fun are coming from across the country.

In just the first 10 nights since this year’s show opened, Speedway Christmas has seen a more than 60 percent increase in visitors over last year’s record turnout. Visitors from 47 states and Washington D.C. have already purchased tickets to this year’s event.

“Every night so far has been a record night as compared to the same night in years past,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “People are looking for family fun during the Christmas season and there is no more COVID-safe holiday attraction than something you can enjoy from the safety and comfort of your own car.

“We continue to encourage people to arrive early and to consider coming on a weeknight for the smoothest traffic flow and quicker entry to see the lights,” added Walter. “We’re thankful to give an affordable gift of festive holiday fun back to the community as 2020 comes to a close.”

In addition, more than 1,000 skaters have already enjoyed the new outdoor Ice Rink at Speedway Christmas. A separate attraction from the four-mile Speedway Christmas route, the new, 5,400-square-foot rink provides an added draw, bringing fans out to enjoy America’s Home for the Holidays.

Every Thursday through Sunday night and during Christmas week, FOX 46 drive-in movie nights return to the speedway’s 16,000-square-foot HDTV, with guests enjoying a variety of Christmas classics from the comfort of their cars.

CAR PASSES:

Speedway Christmas presented by Count on Me NC is open nightly through Jan. 17, with the exception of limited private bookings and Christmas Day. Passes are sold per car, truck or SUV, starting at $20. Admission prices vary by day.

Passes are available by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267), online at www.speedwaychristmas.com or at the gate upon entry.

Speedway Christmas officials anticipate the heaviest volume of traffic on Friday and Saturday nights through December. Visitors with flexible schedules are encouraged to consider attending Sunday through Thursday nights for the best fan experience.

FOLLOW ALONG:

