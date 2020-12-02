UNCG Men’s Basketball falls to Winthrop 75-67 on Tuesday and now set to face Duquesne tonight/Wednesday

**********Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford High School) had 5 point, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, in 25 minutes of action for the UNCG Spartans….**********

from www.uncgspartans.com:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The UNC Greensboro (UNCG) duo of Isaiah Miller and Hayden Koval combined to score 36 points during a 75-67 setback to Winthrop at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center Tuesday night.

UNCG dropped to 1-1 overall. This was Winthrop’s season-opener.

Named to the Lou Henson Award preseason watch list earlier in the day, Miller finished with a game-high 19 points. It was the 75th time in his distinguished career that he scored in double figures. Miller upped his career scoring total to 1,453 points.

He also had four rebounds and one steal to increase his career total to 247, which is tied for sixth all-time in Southern Conference history.

Koval, who made a trio of 3-pointers, enjoyed his second consecutive double-digit performance with 17 points. He complemented his scoring with seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Koval, the NCAA’s active leader in blocked shots, has 282 career rejections.

Angelo Allegri contributed nine points for UNCG. Khyre Thompson added career highs points and rebounds with six each. Kaleb Hunter finished with a game-best 10 rebounds to help the Spartans win the rebounding battle, 44-41. This was the second straight game in which at least three UNCG players had at least five rebounds.

Mohammed Abdulsalam took a pair of charges in the first half.

In finishing with 14 points each to lead Winthrop, Chandler Vaudrin and Adonis Arms combined to attempt 21 free throws, which was three more than UNCG shot as a team. The Eagles turned 20 UNCG turnovers into 19 points and got 37 points from their bench.

This was the second consecutive opponent to begin the season for UNCG that was ranked in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major top 25 poll. UNCG entered the contest ranked 12th and Winthrop came into the game ranked 13th.

Up Next

The Spartans have a quick turnaround when they meet Duquesne for the first time in program history Wednesday at 6 p.m.