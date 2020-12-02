VA Tech Women get 16 pts./12 rebounds from Liz Kitley(NWG) and 12 points/4 assists from Cayla King(NWG), as Hokies run past George Washington, 92-57

The Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball team got 16 points and 12 rebounds from Elizabeth Kitley, from Northwest Guilford High School and 12 points, plus 4 assists from Cayla King, also from Northwest Guilford High School, as the VA Tech Hokies ran past the Colonials, from George Washington University, 92-57, on Tuesday night, in Blacksburg, Virginia….

BLACKSBURG – Georgia Amoore scored the game’s first two baskets on layups and Tech sprinted out to a 13-0 lead that would be indicative of the evening as the Hokie defeated George Washington 92-57 Tuesday night on Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum to move to 3-0 on the young season.

The Colonials dropped to 2-1.

Senior guard Aisha Sheppard continued her tear to open the season by knocking down four 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, helping the Hokies take a 49-27 advantage into the locker room. She had 18 points on 6 of 9 shooting and keyed a 12-4 run to end the half.

Tech also received a big night from its other All-ACC performer as center Elizabeth Kitley registered a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. She made all seven of her field goal attempts.

In the third quarter the Hokies used a 15-0 run to grab a 39-point lead with timely contributions from Alex Obouh Fegue and Makayla Ennis off the bench, who hit two triples in the contest.

Tech’s 92 points were 17 more than the Colonials had given up in its first two contests combined.