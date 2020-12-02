Wesleyan Christian Academy and High Point Christian Academy pick up Tuesday night victories:HPCA boys led by Ethan Smith with 30 pts./Tirr Nyok leads girls with 18 pts./Balanced scoring paces WES with Darr, Grace, Swindell and McLamb in double-digits

Wesleyan Christian Academy varsity boys basketball 77, Charlotte Country Day 63

Kade Darr 17 points/3 steals

Luke Grace 17 points/7 rebounds

J3 Swindell 15 points/11 rebounds

Jefferson McLamb 14 points/6 rebounds

Cam Parker 9 points

Alex McGee 4 points

Isaiah Ray 1 point

from Michael Lindsay, at the High Point Enterprise/www.hpenews.com

HIGH POINT — High Point Christian found a way to win a hard-fought game against a good team.

The Cougars built a double-digit lead that held into the fourth quarter, then made key plays down the stretch to beat Northwood Temple 81-72 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at HPCA.

Ethan Smith scored 30 points — hitting eight 3-pointers, including seven in the first half — to lead HPCA (4-0), which led by 10 within the first six minutes of the game, then watched its lead disappear in the second before leading 41-32 into halftime. Isaiah Sanders added 14 points.

In the girls game, HPCA led big early and cruised to a 68-32 win.

Tiir Nyok scored 18 points to lead High Point Christian (5-0), which led 13-3 within the first 3 1/2 minutes and led 43-12 at halftime. Nadiya Hairston and Kennedy Powell each added 14 points.