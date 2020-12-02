WWE Legend gone at age 79:Pat Patterson remembered as “One Tough Competitor”!!!!!

The memories and condolences are rolling/pouring in for Pat Patterson, a true WWE legend and Hall of Famer…Patterson has passed away and he died at age 79….Cause of death is being listed as cancer-related….

RIP:Pat Patterson

God Speed to an all-time pro wrestling great https://t.co/ghvZ3mtWGZ — Bruce Mitchell (@mitchellpwtorch) December 2, 2020

I am very sorry to hear about the passing of Pat Patterson. My thoughts and prayers go out to Pat’s family and friends. I had the pleasure of working along side Pat in 1989. A class act, Best finish man in the Business. He will be missed. ? — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) December 2, 2020

I can not express how crushed I feel right now with the loss of Pat Patterson. A true member of my family, mentor and dear friend.

I love you Pat.

God speed. pic.twitter.com/FdaAFnsw8m — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) December 2, 2020

A Great Wrestler, He And Ray Were Second To None, A Fabulous Mind, Caring And Thoughtful, Always Had A Smile On His Face. Just To List A Few Of Many! The Last Thing I Can Remember Him Saying To Me Is “She Is So Damn Good Ricky, Are You Sure She Is Your Daughter?” RIP Pat! ?? pic.twitter.com/KHzabO7v7G — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 2, 2020

The importance of Pat Patterson to the success of WWE cannot be overstated. Pat, who passed away today at the age of 79, was a trailblazer in the wrestling business and Vince McMahon's right-hand man for many years. And, with Ray Stevens, one of wrestling's greatest tag teams. pic.twitter.com/1mK7G1nHb1 — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) December 2, 2020

I just heard the terrible news about the passing of Pat Patterson. I loved the man. I could listen to his stories for hours. One of the all-time great wrestlers, one of the best minds in the business, and a dear friend.#RIPPatPatterson https://t.co/SozhlF8bQY — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 2, 2020

Just heard of the passing this morning if the great, Pat Patterson. True legend of the pro wrestling business. A wonderful mentor who taught me so much.

RIP old friend. ? pic.twitter.com/t61R9yCze1 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 2, 2020

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has passed away at the age of 79.

The inaugural WWE Intercontinental Champion had recently battled cancer. Tony Marinaro noted on Twitter that Patterson passed away in a Miami hospital this morning.

Shane McMahon remembered Patterson on Twitter, writing, “I can not express how crushed I feel right now with the loss of Pat Patterson. A true member of my family, mentor and dear friend. I love you Pat. God speed.”

Stay tuned for more on Patterson’s passing. Below is WWE’s statement:

**********WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson passes away**********

WWE is saddened to learn that Pat Patterson has passed away at the age of 79.

A true trailblazer of the industry, Patterson was linked to many “firsts” in sports-entertainment throughout his storied career, including the first-ever Intercontinental Title reign and the creation of the Royal Rumble Match. In a career spanning six decades, the renaissance man left an indelible mark on the industry in the ring, on the microphone and behind the scenes.

Patterson began his career in 1958 in his native Canada before becoming a fixture in the Bay Area for nearly two decades. After winning the AWA Tag Team Championship with Ray Stevens in 1978, Patterson moved on to WWE. Under the tutelage of The Grand Wizard, Patterson made an immediate impact and became the first Intercontinental Champion in September 1979. Patterson’s most legendary WWE rivalry was undoubtedly his war with Sgt. Slaughter, which captivated the WWE Universe with Boot Camp Matches and a brutal Alley Fight at Madison Square Garden.

Shortly before his in-ring retirement in 1984, Patterson joined Mr. McMahon as a color commentator. Even after hanging up his boots, Patterson was far from finished reimagining the possibilities of the sports-entertainment industry. In 1988, Patterson brought one of the ring’s most groundbreaking ideas to life by creating the original format for the Royal Rumble Match.

Patterson returned to the ring during WWE’s electric “Attitude Era,” creating many memorable moments alongside Gerald Brisco as one of Mr. McMahon’s hilarious “Stooges.” Patterson even pinned Crash Holly to claim the Hardcore Title. For all his efforts, Pat Patterson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996 by Bret Hart.

In his 25-plus years in WWE, Patterson was synonymous with making history. From the Intercontinental Title to the Royal Rumble Match and beyond, his name will forever be revered in WWE lore. This amazing legacy was captured in Patterson’s 2016 autobiography, Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE, a moving chronicle about his life both inside and out of the ring.

WWE extends its condolences to Patterson’s family and friends.