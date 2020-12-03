8 N.C. State Women and Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) defeat #1 South Carolina, 54-46:Cunane with 14 pts. and 8-8 FT’s

N.C. State 54, South Carolina 46

Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School with 14 points and 8-8 on her free throw shots…

#1 South Carolina sees their 29-game winning streak snapped….#8 N.C. State over #1 South Carolina…

Elissa Cunane, with four key made free throws down the stretch…Kayla Jones, for N.C. State, with 16 points and a 21 foot three-point shot late, plus Jones drew a key charge on defense in the closing minute of the game…Kayla Jones added 12 rebounds for N.C. State….

There were 3,500 fans in attendance there tonight in Columbia, South Carolina and it was a huge home Gamecock crowd, with the COVID virus looming out there somewhere….

Elissa Cunane was heavily recruited by South Carolina and head coach Dawn Staley, back when Cunane was coming out of Northern Guilford HS…Cunane chose N.C. State and their head coach Wes Moore, and it has worked out well….

#8 State, over #1 Carolina(South) tonight/Thursday in Columbia, South Carolina….

N.C. State(3-0)/South Carolina(3-1)

#8 Wolfpack Knocks Off #1 South Carolina, 54-46

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The eighth-ranked NC State women’s basketball team (2-0) came out on top of what was one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of non-conference play as it took down top-ranked South Carolina, 54-46 Thursday evening inside Colonial Life Arena.

The victory marked the Wolfpack’s first over a top-ranked team since March 3, 2007 when it defeated No. 1 Duke in the ACC Tournament. It was also just the third win over a top-ranked team in a total of 20 tries in program history.

The Pack handled the South Carolina crowd with poise as it took home a road win in the series for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign. NC State handed the Gamecocks their first home loss since the end of the 2018-19 regular season and snapped what was previously a 29-game overall winning streak for South Carolina.