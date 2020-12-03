Greensboro College Men’s Basketball at North Carolina Wesleyan today at 2pm: N.C. Wesleyan 92, Greensboro College 71 is your Final Score
Greensboro College Men’s Basketball at North Carolina Wesleyan today at 2pm….GC Pride on the road and their Pride is on the line, today at N.C. Wesleyan….
Bishops HOME OPENER today at 2pm vs Greensboro College! #TheWesleyanWay #TheBrotherhood
— North Carolina Wesleyan College Men’s Basketball (@ncw_mbb) December 3, 2020
Final Score:
N.C. Wesleyan 92, Greensboro College 71
