This news coming in today, from Twitter:

***********Key Football Changes at NCHSAA Meetings:No more Football Subdivisions beginning in 2021-2022 season**********

Among the action taken, the board voted to eliminate subdivisions in high school football playoffs, meaning the playoffs will drop from eight brackets to four brackets. The change will take place in the 2021-2022 season.

Additionally, the board reduced the number of games from 11 to 10, including an endowment game. The first game cannot occur until two days prior to the last Friday in August.