Key Football Changes at NCHSAA Meetings:No more Football Subdivisions beginning in 2021-2022 season[MORE Notes from the meetings]

This news coming in today, from Twitter:

***********Key Football Changes at NCHSAA Meetings:No more Football Subdivisions beginning in 2021-2022 season**********

Among the action taken, the board voted to eliminate subdivisions in high school football playoffs, meaning the playoffs will drop from eight brackets to four brackets. The change will take place in the 2021-2022 season.

Additionally, the board reduced the number of games from 11 to 10, including an endowment game. The first game cannot occur until two days prior to the last Friday in August.

from the NCHSAA and www.nchsaa.org:

Below are a few highlights of decisions of the Board of Directors.

· Approved the allocation of $4,000,000 in Board/Undesignated Funds from the NCHSAA Endowment as a one-time subsidy for schools offering athletic programs during the 2020-2021 academic year (Subcommittee to be formed to determine distribution formula/method)

· No alterations to the 2020-2021 Modified Athletic Calendar

· Updated the 2020-2021 Modified Sports Manual for Basketball, Football, Lacrosse, Soccer, & Swimming & Diving

· Approved the creation of a 60-second officials’ timeout in each quarter for basketball to provide an opportunity for athletes to adapt to wearing masks during competition

· Approved virtual monitoring (tele-medicine) as an alternative to face-to-face monitoring of the Concussion Return to Play Protocol

· Eliminated subdivisions in football, effective August 2021

· Reduced the number of regular season contests in football, effective August 2021, to 10 games (including endowment) while implementing a stipulation that the first contest may not occur more than two days in advance of the final Friday in August

· Approved elimination of each member school’s highest ISP data point in the three-year window considered for the 2021-2025 Realignment formula due to anomolies in the data caused by natural disasters (ISP percentage will now be calculated using the lowest two ISP data points from the three-year period)

STATEMENT FOLLOWING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS SPRING MEETING

“The members of our Board of Directors have done outstanding work during the course of the last year—not just these past two days. The NCHSAA has never asked more of a Board of Directors at any time in the Association’s history than we have of this group since March. They have risen to the challenge and guided the Association and its member schools with a steady and calm hand.

We are grateful to be able to again offer competitive opportunities for student-athletes across the state. We are doubly thankful to the foresight and wisdom of past Boards that have put the Association in a position to weather the tremendous storm that COVID-19 brought into all of our lives. Not only will the NCHSAA weather the storm, we will be able to provide financial assistance to our member school’s athletic programs during these difficult times because of the dedication and guidance of so many past Board members that set the Association on solid footing.

As we await the COVID-19 vaccine and hopeful abatement of the current worldwide crisis, we believe that better days are ahead for NCHSAA Member Schools and we will again be able to offer the robust programs and championship events that our student-athletes, coaches and communities have enjoyed for so long.”

-Que Tucker, NCHSAA Commissioner