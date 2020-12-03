Liberty University at Coastal Carolina football game OFF:BYU(9-0) at Coastal Carolina(9-0) game, GAME ON!!!(ESPN GameDay is still ON)
CONWAY, S.C. – No. 14 Coastal Carolina’s football game versus No. 25 Liberty scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 5 at Brooks Stadium has been canceled as a result of COVID-19 protocols and precautions within the Flames’ program.
The nationally-ranked Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) will now host No. 8 BYU (9-0) on Saturday at Brooks Stadium in a battle of undefeated teams that are both ranked among the top 20 of the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
The game will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPNU.
ESPN College GameDay, the premier college football pregame show, will go live from Coastal Carolina University and Brooks Stadium prior to the top-25 contest. The show airs live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.
