N.C. State Men’s Basketball runs past UMass Lowell 90-59, with Cam Hayes(Greensboro Day School) pumping in 17 points for the Pack, plus Hayes dishes out 6 assists for Pack

**********Cam Hayes(Greensboro Day School) pumped in 17 points for the N.C. State Wolfpack popped UMass Lowell, 90-59 on Thursday afternoon, and Cam Hayes(GDS) added a team-high six assists for N.C. State….**********

from www.gopack.com:

Uncasville, Ct. – The NC State men’s basketball team made quick work of UMass Lowell on Thursday, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back in dispatching the River Hawks, 90-59, inside the Mohegan Sun.

Leading 8-7, NC State went on a 12-2 run to take a 20-9 lead on a Cam Hayes basket eight minutes into the game. After UMass Lowell cut the deficit to 20-11, the Pack went on a 19-4 run over the next eight minutes.

The River Hawks never got closer than 21 points the rest of the game and NC State led by as many as 34 points in the second half.

Devon Daniels led the Pack with 18 points while Jericole Hellems and Cam Hayes(Greensboro Day School) both added 17 points. For the second consecutive game, Hayes led the Pack with six assists.

NC State shot 52.3 percent from the field, including 55.9 percent in the second half. The Pack has shot over 50 percent from the field in the first three games this season.

For the first time this season, NC State won the rebounding battle as the Pack outrebounded UMass Lowell, 38-35. Manny Bates had a game-high six rebounds.

The Pack’s bench finished with 36 points and has now scored 104 bench points in the first three games of the season.

The Pack returns to action in the Mohegan Sun on Saturday when it faces Connecticut. The game will tip at noon and be televised on ESPNU.