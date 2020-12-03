“This Is STING!!!!!!!”:Wednesday Night Shocker, and now Sting/Steve Borden is part of AEW!!!(Could be one of the Biggest Nights in Wrestling History/AEW now working with Impact Wrestling)

To me this is a shocker…..I told Bruce Mitchell from the PW Torch last year that I thought Sting/Steve Borden had something left in the tank, or maybe it was me asking Bruce if Sting had anything left in his tank, after I told Bruce that I felt like Sting had something left, and that Sting could still be a part of wrestling in the ring/squared circle….

And now as of tonight, Sting has returned to the ring, with All Elite Wresting/AEW…Sting is back, and if he is back in the ring, he must be ready to do something wrestling related….Sting is back in the ring, and his wrestling career has been resurrected….

Bruce Mitchell said Sting would not be back in the ring, but he is and I just felt like he had something left in him…Sting had something left in his tank, and as of tonight/Wednesday, Sting is Back!!!!!

This might be one of the biggest days/nights in pro wrestling history….Maybe, maybe not, but it proves that you can not count Sting out…..

Here is how it went tonight on the AEW Dynamite show, and also from tonight’s/Wednesday’s show, AEW now has a working agreement with Don Callis, and Impact Wrestling….

from www.wrestlinginc.com:

AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin and Cody defeated Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs on tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

After the match, a brawl broke out between Team Taz and The Nightmare Family. Just as Hobbs went to hit Cody with the FTW Championship, the lights went out and STING/Steve Borden made his way out to the ring.

It was later announced that STING/Steve Borden signed a multi-year deal with AEW. He will also speak on next week’s Dynamite.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

“THE ICON” STING MAKES DEBUT ON AEW DYNAMITE “WINTER IS COMING” EPISODE ON TNT

December 2, 2020 – “Winter is Coming” was already guaranteed to be the biggest episodeof AEW DYNAMITE yet, but on a night packed with tremendous clashes, the debut of wrestling legend Sting took the world by surprise.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever, Sting’s jaw-dropping appearance sent electricity through the crowd at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla., and throughout the wrestling world, when he stepped in the ring.

AEW has also confirmed tonight that it has officially signed Sting to a full-time, multi-year agreement.

“The surprise introduction of Sting was a great way to celebrate our biggest episode of Dynamite yet,” said Tony Khan, CEO and GM of AEW. “When AEW launched, I was ecstatic to bring wrestling back to TNT after a very long absence. Sting defeated the legendary Ric Flair in the final wrestling match to be shown on TNT for more than 18 years until the debut of Dynamite in 2019. Now, almost two decades later, it’s such a thrill to welcome Sting to AEW and bring him back home to TNT!”

Tune in to AEW DYNAMITE on TNT next week to see why Sting is joining the most boundless promotion in all of wrestling.

************************************************************************************************************************************

+++++AEW now has a working agreement with Don Callis, and Impact Wrestling….+++++

In the main event of the AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship. Omega received an assist from Don Callis, who initially was at commentary to help call the bout, but made his way to ringside late in the match to check on Omega after a tough fall at ringside.

Callis then took a microphone and told the referee Omega was hurt, Moxley ended up punching Callis, sending the microphone into the ring. Omega used the microphone on Moxley as he went on to win the title. Callis then got the title and ran out of the building with Omega in tow. Before entering a waiting vehicle, Callis told Alex Marvez that he and Omega would explain everything on Impact Wrestling, Tuesday on AXS TV.

“@AEW screwed @AEW. Hear all about it this Tuesday on @IMPACTWRESTLING on @AXSTV. Thanks for the invite @TonyKhan,” Callis wrote on Twitter after the show.

Callis also said, “Tuesday is the new Wednesday”…..