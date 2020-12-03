Women’s College Basketball:#8 N.C. State at #1 South Carolina tonight:Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) ready to be a pain in the lane for Pack!!!
BIG Women’s College Basketball Tonight:Women’s College Basketball with #8 N.C. State at #1 South Carolina…..
On a mission. It's GAME DAY.
? 7 PM
? #1 South Carolina
? Colonial Life Arena
? https://t.co/1QwiGpEBjP
? ESPN2
? @PatrickKinas & @WKNC881
? https://t.co/gruvVCgs5q#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/cegRWt0HtE
— #8 NC State WBB ?? (@PackWomensBball) December 3, 2020
Junior center/post Elissa Cunane, from Northern Guilford High School, will be holding down the middle/lane for the N.C. State Wolfpack…..
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.