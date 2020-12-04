Greensboro College’ Greyson Collins(Ragsdale HS/Caldwell Academy) Nets Career-High 26 Points In Season Opening Loss To North Carolina Wesleyan

Collins Nets Career-High 26 Points In Season Opening Loss To North Carolina Wesleyan

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – Greyson Collins(Ragsdale HS/Caldwell Academy) scored a game and career-high 26 points as the Greensboro College men’s basketball dropped their season opener to the Bishops of North Carolina Wesleyan Thursday 92-71.

After only connecting on three of their first 20 attempts from the field, Greensboro found themselves trailing 27-7 with 10:20 to play in the first half. However, the Pride used a 9-0 run over the next 2:15 behind a pair of old-fashion three-point plays by Matthew Brown and Collins, along with a three-pointer by Kevon Meertins, to pull back to within 11.

The Bishops then quickly regained a 16-point edge before Greensboro closed out the final 6:46 of the half on a 24-15 run, behind five points by Collins over the final 28 seconds, to pull to back within seven at the break.

“I told the guys in the under-eight media timeout that we were not out of the game despite trailing by a 16-point margin,” Head Coach Jim Cantamessa said. “We challenged them to stay physical on defense and knock down the open shots, which they did for the remainder of the half and brought us back to within seven.”

Despite having the momentum on their side, the Pride was once again hindered by offensive woes for much of the second half, which they could not overcome, and fell by the 21-point margin.

“In the end we learned a lot from this game,” Cantamessa added. “We need to do a better job of protecting the basketball as a team while being more physical and aggressive on the boards. Now we take the lessons that we learned today and get back to practice and prepare for our next game.”

Brown joined Collins in double figures with 17 points to go along with a team-leading six rebounds. Zachary Moser and Joshua McQuinn both finished with six points, while Amillia Huggins(Southwest Guilford High School) dished out a team-high three assists.

Isaiah Lewis led the Bishops with a team-high 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pride men are scheduled to return to action Friday when they travel to Demorest, Ga. to take on the Lions of Piedmont College. For more information on Greensboro College men’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.