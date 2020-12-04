N.C. A&T Aggies fall to the Citadel Bulldogs, 78-70:Kam Langley(SWG) with 10 pts./10 rebounds and 7 assists sparks Aggie effort
Kameron Langley, from Southwest Guilford High School, with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists, sparked the N.C. A&T Aggies’ effort in a loss on the road, at Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday night…..A&T fell 78-70, to the Citadel Bulldogs…
N.C. A&T is now (2-3) overall, for the 2020-2021 season…..The Citadel improved to (2-0)…..
CLICK HERE for the full Box Score from Thursday night’s game…..
