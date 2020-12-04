NCHSAA Realignment Plans for 2021-2025:Grimsley, Page, Northwest Guilford, Northern Guilford, Ragsdale, Southeast Guilford, Southwest Guilford, and Western Guilford set to be 4-A Schools
CLICK HERE to see where your team/school is going to be, when the new 2021-2025 NCHSAA realignment hits…
Eight 4-A Teams/Schools from Guilford County in the 4-A West mix….
Grimsley
Page
Northwest Guilford
Northern Guilford
Ragsdale
Southeast Guilford
Southwest Guilford
Western Guilford
Six 3-A teams/schools in the 3-A West mix…
Ben L. Smith
Dudley
Eastern Guilford
High Point Central
Northeast Guilford
Southern Guilford
One 2-A team/school in 2-A West mix…
T. Wingate Andrews/High Point Andrews
from www.nchsaa.org
