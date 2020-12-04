NCHSAA Realignment Plans for 2021-2025:Grimsley, Page, Northwest Guilford, Northern Guilford, Ragsdale, Southeast Guilford, Southwest Guilford, and Western Guilford set to be 4-A Schools

Posted by Andy Durham on December 4, 2020 at 12:34 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

CLICK HERE to see where your team/school is going to be, when the new 2021-2025 NCHSAA realignment hits…

Eight 4-A Teams/Schools from Guilford County in the 4-A West mix….
Grimsley
Page
Northwest Guilford
Northern Guilford
Ragsdale
Southeast Guilford
Southwest Guilford
Western Guilford

Six 3-A teams/schools in the 3-A West mix…
Ben L. Smith
Dudley
Eastern Guilford
High Point Central
Northeast Guilford
Southern Guilford

One 2-A team/school in 2-A West mix…
T. Wingate Andrews/High Point Andrews

from www.nchsaa.org

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top