Carolina Panthers’ Jeremy Chinn named NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for November

from www.panthers.com:

CHARLOTTE — Safety Jeremy Chinn was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for November, the league announced Friday. It marked the second-straight month that Chinn has won the award after taking home the monthly honor for October.

Chinn is one week removed from a record-setting performance at Minnesota. He tallied a career-high 13 tackles and had two fumble recovery returns for touchdowns, the first player in NFL history with fumble recovery touchdowns within 10 seconds of each other.

He posted 30 tackles in November, second among NFL rookies. He leads all rookies with 86 tackles on the season.

Chinn becomes the first Panthers player to ever win multiple Defensive Rookie of the Month awards in the same season.

A second-round draft pick out of Southern Illinois, Chinn is on pace for the most tackles by any rookie secondary player in one season in franchise history and could threaten the NFL record (Jesse Bates, Cincinnati, 2018, 111) for most tackles by a rookie safety.