Danny Pigge Pigskin/Pigsking Preview:College Football for Saturday December 5, 2020(Late missed FG cost APP a chance for OT victory)

Friday Night Final:Louisiana 24, Appalachian State 21

Louisiana(9-1)/APP(7-3)…Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) had 4 receptions for 44 yards for APP State…Missed field goal late, cost APP a shot at Overtime and chance for a win……

Football for Saturday December 5, 2020 goes like this

Football for this Saturday:

Western Carolina(0-2) at North Carolina(6-3) 12 Noon on ACC Network and on 94.5 FM radio locally….

UNC is favored by 28 points…..Myles Murphy(Dudley HS) on the defensive line for UNC…Will Jones(Page HS) at QB, Anthony Badgett(Southeast Guilford HS) at DB, Roman Johnson(Southern Guilford HS) at DL, for WCU…

Syracuse(1-9) at Notre Dame(9-0) 2:30pm on NBC TV and on WXII TV 12 locally….

Notre Dame favored by 34 points….

Boston College(6-4) at Virginia(4-4) 3:30pm on ESPN3

UVA favored by 3.5 points…..

Georgia Tech(3-5) at N.C. State(7-3) 4pm on ACC Network and on 105.7 FM radio locally…

N.C. State favored by 6.5 points…N.C. State with Bryson Speas(Dudley HS) on the offensive line, Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) at safety, and Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) at backup kicker…All from Guilford County, and all from N.C. State…

Clemson(8-1) at Virginia Tech(4-5) 7:30pm on ABC TV and on TV 45 locally….

Clemson favored by 22 points….Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) at QB, Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) at WR, and Alan Tisdale(Page HS) at LB, all for VA Tech….

Miami(7-1) at Duke(2-7) 8pm on ACC Network and on 98.3 FM locally….

Miami favored by 15 points…Duke with Isaiah Fisher-Smith(Page HS) at DB…