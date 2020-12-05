Elizabeth Kitley(Northwest Guilford HS) hits for career-best 30 points, leading VA Tech Women’s Basketball(4-0) over APP State

Kitley’s career-best 30 points leads Hokies to 4-0 start

Liz Kitley(Northwest Guilford High School) produced her finest game in a Hokie uniform, with a career-best in points(30), as well as 14 field goals, tying the record for a single game at Cassell Coliseum.

(Kitley also had 11 rebounds and 5 blocked shots for the VA Tech women.)

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes and would go on to score 50 first half points in a 84-59 rout of Appalachian State Friday afternoon to move to 4-0 on the season.

All-ACC performers Aisha Sheppard (19 points) and Elizabeth Kitley (30 points) led the way for the program’s 59th consecutive victory over non-conference opposition on Carilion Clinic Court.

from Mark Berman, with the Roanoke Times:

BLACKSBURG — Elizabeth Kitley did not single-handedly beat the Appalachian State women’s basketball team Friday.

It only seemed that way.

The sophomore center scored 30 points and made 14 baskets to help Virginia Tech cruise past the Mountaineers 84-59 at Cassell Coliseum.

“In the beginning they were kind of playing one-on-one with me. And anytime I’m in that situation, I’m pretty confident I’m going to be able to score,” Kitley said.

With her 14 buckets, Kitley tied the Cassell single-game record for a Tech women’s basketball player. She shares the mark with the late Renee Dennis, who had 14 baskets in 1987 games against Florida State and Memphis State.

“That’s the game plan every game — throw the ball inside,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “We did the same thing the first three games; they just … double- and triple-teamed her.”

Former Virginia star Heather Burge holds the Cassell women’s opponent mark with 16 baskets in a 1992 game.

Kitley earned ACC freshman of the year honors last season but added to her repertoire in the offseason.

“Expanding my game has made me way more confident when I get the ball because I know if you take something away, I have other things I can go to,” she said. “The fadeaways I’ve been working on a ton in the offseason, so that definitely helped the most tonight.”

Kitley also had 11 rebounds. She has recorded a double-double in each of Tech’s games this season.