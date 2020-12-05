Elon Women’s Basketball Pulls Through in Cullowhee

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Elon University women’s basketball team came out ablaze in the first quarter of its matchup against Western Carolina this afternoon. The Phoenix held on to that momentum for the majority of the contest to defeat the Catamounts, 69-54, improving its record to 2-0.

BOX SCORE

“We are excited to pick up another road win,” said head coach Charlotte Smith. “We got off to a really great start both defensively and offensively. Our goal is to find a way to put together four quarters. I’m very proud of this team’s effort after having been off for 10 days and just coming out of exams.”

THE RUNDOWN

-With 7:24 left in the opening quarter and Elon having a 7-4 advantage, Ariel Colón ignited a 21-3 run with a shot from deep to hold the Catamounts to single-digit scoring and give the maroon and gold a 28-7 advantage going into the second. Colón totaled 12 points in the opening quarter.

-The maroon and gold took its largest lead of the half (24) with 3:10 in the second quarter (36-12). Western Carolina then answered with a 7-0 run to cut the Phoenix lead to 17 (36-19) at halftime.

-After the Phoenix stretched its advantage back up to 24 in the third, Western Carolina came within striking distance in the final 10 minutes of play. With 5:10 on the clock, WCU’s Andrea Martin Ruiz hit a field goal to bring the Catamounts to within 10 points of the Phoenix (58-48). As time ran out, Elon finished the game with an 11-6 run to get the win.

NOTES

-Colón led the Phoenix with a game-best 15 points. The senior guard finished the afternoon leading both teams with six field goals and while going 2-2 from beyond the arc. Other double-digit scorers included Brie Perpignan (11), Saadia Munford (10) and Jaylin Powell (10). Munford also paced the team in rebounds (6) and while leading both teams in assists (6).

-On defense, Kayla Liles posted five steals, just one shy of her career high.

-Smith’s record now stands at 164-122. She is nine wins away from breaking the program record for all-time wins.

UP NEXT

Elon will travel to Raleigh, N.C. to take on #8 NC State on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.