High School Basketball from Friday Night:Update on Greensboro Day School Boys and Girls
Final:
Cannon School boys 70, Greensboro Day School 64
GDS(1-1)
Up next:
Saturday/Today…
Greensboro Day boys at Charlotte Country Day 2:30pm
from Friday night:
Cannon School girls 60, Greensboro Day School 48
GDS(0-1)
