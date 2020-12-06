High School Basketball Update from Saturday December 5:Greensboro Day School boys Road Winners/GDS girls game Cancelled

High School Basketball Finals from Saturday afternoon:

Greensboro Day School boys 54, Charlotte Country Day 30

GDS(2-1)

from GDS on Twitter:Bounced back with a 54-30 win at CCDS. Some good early tests to continue learning from.

GDS scoring:

Jaydon Young 20 points

Lund Blade 10 pts.

Michael Zanoni 8 pts.

Jackson Noble 7 pts.

Up Next:Greensboro Day School at Caldwell Academy on Monday at 7pm

Greensboro Day School girls(0-1) at Charlotte Country Day was cancelled on Saturday……