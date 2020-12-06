Sprinkle Oil 1&2 College Football Scoreboard for 12/5/2020:Coastal Carolina moves to (10-0)/North Carolina and N.C. State win at home
from Saturday afternoon in Conway, S.C., in what was a “Battle of the Unbeatens”:
Coastal Carolina 22, BYU 17
Coastal Carolina(10-0)/BYU(9-1)
College Football Scoreboard:
North Carolina 49, Western Carolina 9
North Carolina(7-3)/WCU(0-3)…Myles Murphy(Dudley HS) with 1 Tackle for UNC…Will Jones(Page HS) goes 7-14, for 55 yards passing for WCU…Roman Johnson(Southern Guilford HS) with 5 Tackles and 3 were Solo Tackles for WCU….
N.C State 23, Georgia Tech 13
N.C. State(8-3)/GA Tech(3-6)
Miami 48, Duke 0
Miami(8-1)/Duke(2-8)
Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10
Clemson(9-1)/VA Tech(4-6)…Alan Tisdale(Page HS) with 7 Tackles and 2 were Solo Tackles and he had 1/2 a Tackle for a Loss for VA Tech…Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) injured for Tech and Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) with 0 receptions for VA Tech…
Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21
ND(10-0)/Syracuse(1/10)
Virginia 43, Boston College 32
UVA(5-4)/BC(6-5)
from Friday night in Boone:
Louisiana 24, Appalachian State 21
Louisiana(9-1)/APP State(7-3)
Sunday afternoon:
Western Kentucky(4-6) at Charlotte(2-3) 12 Noon
