Sprinkle Oil 1&2 College Football Scoreboard for 12/5/2020:Coastal Carolina moves to (10-0)/North Carolina and N.C. State win at home

Saturday College Football Finals…..Finals coming in from Sprinkle Oil #1, located at 2918 East Market Street, with Tim Rich and Trent Rich on hand to help you, and from Sprinkle Oil #2, 1400 West Gate City Blvd., with Chris Rich on hand to help you there…

from Saturday afternoon in Conway, S.C., in what was a “Battle of the Unbeatens”:

Coastal Carolina 22, BYU 17

Coastal Carolina(10-0)/BYU(9-1)

Sprinkle Oil 1&2 College Football Scoreboard:

North Carolina 49, Western Carolina 9

North Carolina(7-3)/WCU(0-3)…Myles Murphy(Dudley HS) with 1 Tackle for UNC…Will Jones(Page HS) goes 7-14, for 55 yards passing for WCU…Roman Johnson(Southern Guilford HS) with 5 Tackles and 3 were Solo Tackles for WCU….

N.C State 23, Georgia Tech 13

N.C. State(8-3)/GA Tech(3-6)

Miami 48, Duke 0

Miami(8-1)/Duke(2-8)

Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10

Clemson(9-1)/VA Tech(4-6)…Alan Tisdale(Page HS) with 7 Tackles and 2 were Solo Tackles and he had 1/2 a Tackle for a Loss for VA Tech…Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) injured for Tech and Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) with 0 receptions for VA Tech…

Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21

ND(10-0)/Syracuse(1/10)

Virginia 43, Boston College 32

UVA(5-4)/BC(6-5)

from Friday night in Boone:

Louisiana 24, Appalachian State 21

Louisiana(9-1)/APP State(7-3)

Sunday afternoon:

Western Kentucky(4-6) at Charlotte(2-3) 12 Noon