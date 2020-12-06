Update on Hendon Hooker’s injury from Saturday night Clemson at Virginia Tech football game:More on the status of Hendon Hooker

QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley High School) was injured early during the VA Tech-Clemson college football game, on Saturday night, in Blacksburg, Virginia…

Hooker was injured on the first VA Tech offensive series of the game, and then he came back out in the second half, fumbled the center-QB snap, and Hendon Hooker had to leave the game again…

from the Greenville, S.C. News:

VA Tech Hokies’ starting quarterback Hendon Hooker was injured on the first series of the game when he was tackled hard on a bobbled snap and fumble.

Virginia Tech turned to Braxton Burmeister, who actually outplayed Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence for most of the game. At the same point in the second half that Lawrence was 11-of-18 for 130 yards with an interception, Burmeister was 10-of-11 for 127 yards. But he went to the locker room with an injury as well.

Hooker was able to come back as the replacement but fumbled almost immediately and then returned to the locker room.

“We were going to put him back in and the trainer came to me and told me that (Hooker) was cold,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “I don’t know if there’s something more significant or serious or what with that. I’ve never seen that before or heard of that before. I don’t know any more than that.”

from the Daily Press out of Hampton/Norfolk, Virginia:

Hooker’s status for what very well could be Tech’s season finale at 8 p.m. next Saturday in Blacksburg against Virginia (5-4, 4-4) is up in the air after he left the game against Clemson with 1:28 left in the third quarter and didn’t return.

After giving chase to Kendrick on his touchdown return, TV replays showed Hooker repeatedly and oddly lurching forward on the sideline. Hooker also fumbled a snap on Tech’s first drive of the game, and Fuente replaced him with Burmeister after the opening drive at least partially because Fuente said Hooker “couldn’t hold the huddle,” suggesting he was unable to lead the offense for some reason.

Fuente’s explanation for Hooker’s issues in the third quarter, after he re-entered when Burmeister left the game with an injury, was nothing short of bizarre.

