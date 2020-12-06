Update on Hendon Hooker’s injury from Saturday night Clemson at Virginia Tech football game:More on the status of Hendon Hooker
QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley High School) was injured early during the VA Tech-Clemson college football game, on Saturday night, in Blacksburg, Virginia…
Hooker was injured on the first VA Tech offensive series of the game, and then he came back out in the second half, fumbled the center-QB snap, and Hendon Hooker had to leave the game again…
from the Greenville, S.C. News:
VA Tech Hokies’ starting quarterback Hendon Hooker was injured on the first series of the game when he was tackled hard on a bobbled snap and fumble.
Virginia Tech turned to Braxton Burmeister, who actually outplayed Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence for most of the game. At the same point in the second half that Lawrence was 11-of-18 for 130 yards with an interception, Burmeister was 10-of-11 for 127 yards. But he went to the locker room with an injury as well.
Hooker was able to come back as the replacement but fumbled almost immediately and then returned to the locker room.
“We were going to put him back in and the trainer came to me and told me that (Hooker) was cold,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “I don’t know if there’s something more significant or serious or what with that. I’ve never seen that before or heard of that before. I don’t know any more than that.”
from the Daily Press out of Hampton/Norfolk, Virginia:
Hooker’s status for what very well could be Tech’s season finale at 8 p.m. next Saturday in Blacksburg against Virginia (5-4, 4-4) is up in the air after he left the game against Clemson with 1:28 left in the third quarter and didn’t return.
After giving chase to Kendrick on his touchdown return, TV replays showed Hooker repeatedly and oddly lurching forward on the sideline. Hooker also fumbled a snap on Tech’s first drive of the game, and Fuente replaced him with Burmeister after the opening drive at least partially because Fuente said Hooker “couldn’t hold the huddle,” suggesting he was unable to lead the offense for some reason.
Fuente’s explanation for Hooker’s issues in the third quarter, after he re-entered when Burmeister left the game with an injury, was nothing short of bizarre.
"We put Hendon back in, he dropped a snap, and we were going to put him back in and the trainer came to me and told me that he was cold," Fuente said. "I don't know if there's something more significant or serious or what with that. I've never seen that before or heard of that before. I don't know any more than that."
Dave Little said,
I watched the game, and QB Hendon Hooker scared me with how he was acting on the sidelines. It looked like he had uncontrollable hiccups, or having a hard time catching his breath. I hope he is ok, he is in my prayers. Never seen anything like it. Was a little taken back by the lack of attention by trainers, and coaches to his dilemma.
Ricky Nelson said,
I noticed that too. I wonder if he had a concussion. Our prayers are with him.
Tim said,
Panic attack. I shiver like crazy when they happen to me. They’re tough to deal with. I feel for the kid.
Scott Baker said,
I’m a Clemson fan and I noticed how the cameras kept panning to show how Hooker was shaking. I was very concerned for him. My first thought was, is he not used to a cold environment? I don’t know where he’s from, so I wasn’t sure. I also thought it odd that he didn’t seem to be getting much medical attention. When I watched the slow replay where he fumbled the ball, the commentators on TV suggested that maybe he took a peek at coverage and didn’t fully have his eyes on the ball, but his eyes looked really almost sleepy-like and his response was slow to handle the ball, which is why I wondered if he was terribly cold. I hope he recovers well, whatever it was, the other comment about a panic attack may possibly be true.
Andy Durham said,
We are very concerned about the current overall health of Hendon Hooker, from Greensboro, N.C.
Here’s hoping all will be well for Hendon, very soon…
I’m still not totally certain what was keeping him out of the starting lineup earlier in the season for VA Tech…
If Hendon is healthy, he needs to be starting at QB for Tech..And where was Tre Turner at last night/Saturday night???
Following these young football players from Greensboro, N.C.
Andy Durham said,
More on Hendon Hooker from Coach Fuente:
(Roanoke Times)
“We were going to put him back in and the trainer came to me and told me that he was cold,” Fuente said. “I don’t know if there’s something more significant or serious or what with that. I’ve never seen that before or heard of that before. I don’t know any more than that.”
Hooker returned to the sidelines wearing a large winter coat with less than seven minutes to go.
“In the middle of the game, I said, ‘What’s the deal?’ And he [the trainer] said, ‘He’s cold. We’re dealing with him.’ So I don’t know. Like, I can’t give you any more diagnosis than that,” Fuente said. “That’s why I said I don’t know if it’s something serious or not serious or what. I really don’t. I just don’t know.”
