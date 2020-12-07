Carolina Panthers have plenty of heavy players on their team, but with COVID-19 on the move, the Panthers’ roster is getting THIN!!!

Carolina Panthers place 8 players on the COVID list…..

(Info coming in from Darin Gannt, at www.panthers.com)



Wide receivers DJ Moore? and Curtis Samuell were among the eight players placed on the list Monday/today as the team came back from the bye. Also given that designation were defensive tackles Derrick Brown? and Zach Kerr?, linebacker Shaq Thompson?, tackle Greg Little?, and punter Michael Palarady? (who is on injured reserve), while wide receiver Ishmael Hyman? will go on practice squad/COVID-19.

In addition to last week’s additions of defensive end ?Yetur Gross-Matos? and practice squad defensive tackle Bruce Hector?, that gives the Panthers 10 players hitting COVID-19 lists in the last week.

Teams may not disclose whether a player has tested positive for COVID-19 or whether he is quarantining because of close exposure to someone who has tested positive, and the difference will determine how much time players could miss.

If their absences are protracted, the Panthers would be extremely thin at a few positions heading into Sunday’s home game with the Broncos.

Their absence would leave the Panthers with Robby Anderson?, Brandon Zylastra?, and Pharoah Cooper? as wideouts on the active roster.

Of course, the Panthers are expected to get running back Christian McCaffrey? back this week, which should help spread out the offensive load. Backup Mike Davis? has 52 receptions this year, showing he’s able to be a key part of the passing game.

