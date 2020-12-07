George Brothers NFL Sunday Football Scoreboard for 12/6/2020:Watch out for those Cleveland Browns, here they come at (9-3)!!!!!

The Sunday NFL Scoreboard from the George Brothers Funeral Service, located on Greenhaven Drive, off of Rehoebeth Church Road, here in Greensboro, N.C. Jeff, Scotty, Michael, and Kevin George…Family serving Family, with traditional values, at the George Brothers Funeral Service…Be sure to see their ad on the right hand column, here at the GreensboroSports.com website…George Brothers Funeral Service…

from Sunday, in the NFL:

Cleveland Browns 41, Tennessee Titans 35

Browns(9-3)/Titans(8-4)…Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) had 2 Tackles, 1 was a Solo Tackle, and he had a Sack, a Tackle for a Loss, and a QB Hit for the Brownies….Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield goes 25-33 for 334 yards and 4 TD passes…

Miami Dolphins 19, Cincinnati Bengals 7

Dolphins(8-4)/Bengals(2-9-1)…Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS) had 2 Tackles, with 1 Solo Tackle for the Bengals….

New England Patriots 45, LA Chargers 0

Patriots(6-6)/Chargers(3-9)…Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) had 5 receptions for 48 yards for the Chargers…

New Orleans Saints 21, Atlanta Falcons 16

Saints(10-2)/Falcons(4-8)

Detroit Lions 34, Chicago Bears 30

Lions(5-7)/Bears(5-7)

Minnesota Vikings 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 24

Vikings(6-6)/Jaguars(1-11)

LA Raiders 31, NY Jets 28

Raiders(7-5)/Jets(0-12)

Indianapolis Colts 26, Houston Texans 20

Colts(8-4)/Texans(4-8)…Philip Rivers(N.C. State) was 27-35 for 285 yards and 2 TD’s passing for the Colts….

LA Rams 38, Arizona Cardinals 28

LA Rams(8-4)/Cardinals(6-6)

NY Giants 17, Seattle Seahawks 12

Giants(5-7)/Seahawks(8-4)

Green Bay Packers 30, Philadelphia Eagles 16

Packers(9-3)/Eagles(3-8-1)

Kansas City Chiefs 22, Denver Broncos 16

Chiefs(11-1)/Broncos(4-8)…KC QB Patrick Mahomes was 25-40, for 318 yards and 1 TD for the Chiefs….

Monday Night Football:

Washington Football Team(4-7) at Pittsburgh Steelers(11-0) 5pm on FOX TV

Buffalo Bills(8-3) at San Francisco 49ers(5-6) 8:15pm on ESPN/ABC

Tuesday Night Football:

Dallas Cowboys(3-8) at Baltimore Ravens(6-5) 8:05pm on FOX TV/NFL Network

BYE Week:

Carolina Panthers(4-8), Tampa Bay Buccaneers(7-5)