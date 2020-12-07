Greensboro College Men’s Basketball Upsets NCAA Division I Member Longwood:Greyson Collins(Caldwell Academy) tops GC Pride in scoring, with 24 big points

Men’s Basketball Upsets NCAA Division I Member Longwood In Exhibition, 67-64

FARMVILLE, Va. – The Greensboro College men’s basketball team overcame a five-point deficit in the final 2:30 to upset NCAA Division I and Big South Conference member Longwood University in an exhibition contest Sunday 67-64.

(Courtesy of Wes Gullet, Greensboro College Sports Information Director)

“I am extremely proud of these guys,” Head Coach Jim Cantamessa said. “Coming off a long road trip yesterday and to perform the way we did today is absolutely awesome. This kind of win against a Division I team like Longwood just shows that the sky is the limit for this team.

“If we work together, protect the ball, and play physical basketball than we can win really big games.”

After trading the lead back and forth over the first 12 minutes of the first half, the Pride found themselves trailing a 23-17 with 7:53 showing on the clock. However, Greensboro did not let their size disadvantage stop them from battling back to take a six-point lead of their own after posting a 12-0 run that lasted just over three minutes.

The Pride began their comeback with a long three-pointer from Greyson Collins(Caldwell Academy/Ragsdale HS) from the top of the key. Collins then went on to score seven more points before Zachary Moser hit a jumper from the left elbow to cap off the spurt.

Following the run, Greensboro was able to maintain their six-point lead for the remainder of the half and took a 32-26 lead into the break.

The Lancers then opened the second half on a 12-0 run to take a 38-32 and forced Greensboro to call a 30-second timeout. However, the Pride quickly responded and began to claw their way back. On the first possession out of the break, Amillia Huggins(Southwest Guilford High School) found Matthew Brown on the right side of the rim for an open layup that went on to spark a 12-1 run to give Greensboro a 44-39 lead with just over 14 minutes remaining.

With the Pride holding on to the narrow edge, Longwood once again mounted a big 11-2 run to take a 50-46 lead but Matt Brown quickly tied the game with a rare four-point play.

Despite having the momentum on their side, Greensboro found themselves quickly facing another five-point deficit that lasted until 3:38 mark in the half. With the score 62-57 in favor of the Lancers, Greensboro began the comeback for one of the biggest wins in program history.

After trading two-baskets over the next two possessions, Brown took control of the game as he scored four points over the final two minutes, including a jumper with 36 seconds remaining to give the Pride a 65-64 lead.

Down the stretch, Longwood had a chance to take the lead, but Huggins made a great defensive play to strip the ball and get the ball back to the Pride with 10 seconds remaining. Once Greensboro inbounded the ball, the Lancers immediately fouled Brown who went on to knock down two high-pressure free throws to secure the three-point victory.

“I knew it was going to be a big moment as I walked down the court to the free-throw line,” Brown said. “We practice free throws all the time and I knew that could not let the moment get to me. I was able to keep my mind straight and knock both of them down to help secure this monumental win.”

Collins finished with 24 points to lead all scorers while Meertins finished with 19 points and four rebounds. Brown also scored in double figures with 16, all of which came in the second half.

Christian Wilson led the Lancers offensive attack with 15 points to go along with four boards.

The Pride men will return to action Tuesday when they travel to take on another NCAA Division I opponent in Virginia Military Institute (VMI) at 5 p.m. For more information on Greensboro College men’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.