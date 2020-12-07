Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS/Virginia Tech) feeling healthy again and the Hot Tub has helped:Encouraging notes from his dad, Alan Hooker

Here’s what Alan Hooker, Hendon Hooker’s dad, is saying about his son and that COLD Saturday night in Blacksburg, Virginia:

‘We feel confident he’s fully recovered’: Encouraging update from Hendon Hooker’s dad on QB’s health scare

from the Roanoke Times and Mike Niziolek/ CLICK HERE to see all of this article/post….

BLACKSBURG — Alan Hooker flashed back to the state semifinals of his senior year at Eastern Randolph High School when he saw his son Hendon shaking on the sideline Saturday during Virginia Tech’s 45-10 loss to Clemson.

The elder Hooker faced a similar issue more than two decades ago as he watched the fourth quarter from the bench on a cold day.

“We had won the game handily and my backup went in,” Alan Hooker said. “I spent the whole fourth quarter just sitting down, and all of a sudden my body started moving uncontrollably.”

Alan Hooker, who was in attendance at Lane Stadium on Saturday night, said Hendon was dealing with similar muscle spasms from temperatures that dropped into the low 30s with heavy winds. Hendon spent time in the hot tub after the game and told his father on Sunday that he was feeling much improved.

“Talking to him today/Sunday, we feel confident he’s fully recovered,” Alan Hooker said. “He’s fine, he’ll be ready to go. Hendon is resilient.”

Alan Hooker first suspected something was wrong with Hendon when he saw him “walking funny” on the sidelines in the third quarter.

“He wasn’t having a seizure or anything, it’s a natural reaction to the cold,” Alan Hooker said. “You just can’t control it. It’s not something you can fix with a coat or a heater.”

Hendon started the game, but was replaced with Braxton Burmeister after Tech’s opening possession. Coach Justin Fuente said on Saturday night he wanted Hendon to settle down after he fumbled a snap, and was breaking the huddle too early.

Be sure to CLICK HERE to read this entire article/post…..