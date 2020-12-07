N.C. State Women’s Basketball improves to (4-0), after Sunday’s 98-46 win over Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

#8 NC State Uses Balanced Scoring Attack to Cruise by Coastal Carolina

Wolfpack outscored Chanticleers 64-10 in second and third quarters

N.C. State junior center Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) with just 4 points and 3 rebounds on Sunday, but Cunane only saw thirteen minutes of action, in Sunday’s game….

from www.gopack.com:

RALEIGH – For the second home game in a row, the NC State women’s basketball team (4-0) had six players score in double figures as it defeated visiting Coastal Carolina (1-1) by a 98-46 score on Sunday afternoon.

The Wolfpack outscored the Chanticleers 64-10 in the second and third quarters on its way to the victory and held Coastal Carolina to just a 23.2 percent (16-of-69) shooting clip from the field. Meanwhile, NC State shot 49.3 percent (37-of-75) as a team, and all 11 players who saw court time tallied points.

The leadership of Raina Perez (17 points, 5-of-8 shooting), Kayla Jones (12 points, 5-of-9 shooting) and Jakia Brown-Turner (11 points, 4-of-8 shooting) stood out early, but it was the Pack’s bench production that highlighted the afternoon.

Sophomore Camille Hobby (12 points) and freshmen Dontavia Waggoner (12 points) and Genesis Bryant (10 points) joined NC State’s veterans in double figures with career-best numbers. Elle Sutphin and Rebecca Demeke added eight points apiece, as everyone in the freshman contingent earned over 20 minutes of playing time.

NC State once again took great care of the ball, forcing Coastal Carolina into 16 turnovers and only turning it over nine times itself. The Pack assisted on 28 of its 37 made baskets and also snagged 10 steals on the afternoon. It also marked the squad’s second game in a row holding its opponents to under 50 points after giving up only 46 against top-ranked South Carolina on Thursday night.

Coastal Carolina hung tight in an opening quarter that featured three lead changes and three ties, and the Chanticleers owned a two-point advantage (21-19) after the first 10 minutes of the game. NC State, however, buckled down defensively and halted Coastal Carolina’s momentum.

The Chanticleers missed their first 12 shots of the second quarter and only managed to convert on one field-goal attempt the entire period. In the meantime, the Wolfpack shot 54.5 percent as a team in the second quarter and went on to put together a 70.6 clip from the field in the third quarter to further extend its lead. NC State scored 12 unanswered points to start the second quarter and never trailed again on its way to more than doubling Coastal Carolina’s score.

NC State will close out the non-conference portion of its schedule as it hosts Elon on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. from Kay Yow Court inside Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum, and the game will be televised nationally on the ACC Network.