New AP/Associated Press College Football Top 25 Poll with Notre Dame(2), Clemson(4), Miami(9) and North Carolina(20) all in from the ACC/Coastal Carolina at #11
Rank School Points Previous Record 1 Alabama (62) 1,550 1 9-0 2 Notre Dame 1,482 2 10-0 3 Ohio State 1,407 3 5-0 4 Clemson 1,387 4 9-1 5 Texas A&M 1,274 5 7-1 6 Florida 1,233 6 8-1 7 Cincinnati 1,204 7 8-0 8 Indiana 1,047 10 6-1 9 Miami (Fla.) 1,039 9 8-1 10 Iowa State 947 12 8-2 11 Coastal Carolina 923 14 10-0 12 Georgia 914 11 6-2 13 Oklahoma 837 13 7-2 14 BYU 713 8 9-1 15 Northwestern 647 16 5-1 16 Southern Cal 624 17 3-0 17 Louisiana 560 20 9-1 18 Tulsa 444 22 6-1 19 Iowa 424 24 5-2 20 North Carolina 306 NR 7-3 21 Colorado 253 NR 4-0 22 Liberty 191 25 9-1 23 Texas 164 NR 6-3 24 Buffalo 145 NR 4-0 25 Wisconsin 115 18 2-2
Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose State 66, Oklahoma State 33, UCF 11, Boise State 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1
