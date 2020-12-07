New AP/Associated Press College Football Top 25 Poll with Notre Dame(2), Clemson(4), Miami(9) and North Carolina(20) all in from the ACC/Coastal Carolina at #11

Rank    School          Points Previous Record
1	Alabama (62)	1,550	1	9-0
2	Notre Dame	1,482	2	10-0
3	Ohio State	1,407	3	5-0
4	Clemson	        1,387	4	9-1
5	Texas A&M	1,274	5	7-1
6	Florida	        1,233	6	8-1
7	Cincinnati	1,204	7	8-0
8	Indiana	        1,047	10	6-1
9	Miami (Fla.)	1,039	9	8-1
10	Iowa State	947	12	8-2
11     Coastal Carolina	923	14	10-0
12	Georgia	        914	11	6-2
13	Oklahoma	837	13	7-2
14	BYU	        713	8	9-1
15	Northwestern	647	16	5-1
16	Southern Cal	624	17	3-0
17	Louisiana	560	20	9-1
18	Tulsa	        444	22	6-1
19	Iowa	        424	24	5-2
20	North Carolina	306	NR	7-3
21	Colorado	253	NR	4-0
22	Liberty	        191	25	9-1
23	Texas	        164	NR	6-3
24	Buffalo	        145	NR	4-0
25	Wisconsin	115	18	2-2

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose State 66, Oklahoma State 33, UCF 11, Boise State 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1

