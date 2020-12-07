NFL Monday Football News:Every NFL team is trying to Steal one from the Steelers(11-0) and you can be sure the 1972 Miami Dolphins(17-0) will be watching the Steelers today and every game from here on out!!!

**********Monday NFL key football game featuring the Unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers(11-0)….**********

Washington Football Team(4-7) at Pittsburgh Steelers(11-0) 5pm on FOX TV

(The Steelers are bringing back memories of the 1972 Miami Dolphins(17-0) and other NFL teams that had long unbeaten runs going before they fell, including the Chicago Bears(1985), the New England Patriots(2007) and even the Carolina Panthers in 2015, when the Panthers started out their season, at (14-0)…

But, still to this day, there remains only one UNBEATEN Team in NFL Super Bowl history…The 1972 Miami Dolphins….

**********The 1972 Dolphins are the only NFL team to win the Super Bowl with a perfect season.**********

Among the recently deceased Dolphins are Jim Kiick, Bob Kuechenberg, Jim Langer, Bill Stanfill, Nick Buoniconti, Jake Scott, Garo Yepremian and Coach Don Shula…All of the above have passed away over the past five years…

But you can bet the rest of the Dolphins, from 1972, will be watching the Pittsburgh Steelers today and for the rest of the Steelers’ unbeaten run, here in 2020….

Sure to be watching the Steelers’ games as their unbeaten run continues will be among others, Bob Griese, Larry Csonka, Mercury Morris, Paul Warfield, Larry Little, Norm Evans, Manny Fernandez, and Dick Anderson….

More on the success of the ’72 Dolphins……

(from www.wikipedia.org/CLICK HERE)

The 1972 Miami Dolphins season was the team’s seventh season, and third season in the National Football League (NFL).

The undefeated campaign was led by coach Don Shula and notable players Bob Griese, Earl Morrall, and Larry Csonka. The 1972 Dolphins went 14–0 in the regular season and won all three postseason games, including Super Bowl VII against the Washington Redskins, to finish 17–0.

The team remains the only NFL team to complete an entire season undefeated and untied from the opening game through the Super Bowl (or championship game).

The closest team to repeating this feat was the 2007 New England Patriots, who recorded the most wins in a season in NFL history by going 18–0 before shockingly losing to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII (the Dolphins won 18 straight through and until the first week of the 1973 season).

Besides the 1972 Dolphins and 2007 Patriots, the only other team to ever complete the regular season undefeated and untied is the Chicago Bears, who accomplished the feat in both 1934 and 1942. Both of those Bears’ teams however failed to win the NFL Championship Game.

Top Miami Dolphins’ players from 1972:Bob Griese, Earl Morrall, Larry Csonka, Jim Kiick, Mercury Morris, Paul Warfield, Jim Langer, Larry Little, Norm Evans, Bob Kuechenberg, Nick Buoniconti, Bill Stanfill, Manny Fernandez, Dick Anderson, Jake Scott and Garo Yepremian…And lest we forget, the head coach, Don Shula….

