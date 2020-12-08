Academy Sports + Outdoors partners with North Carolina A&T State University to donate $1,000 worth of equipment to Communities in Schools

At 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, Academy Sports + Outdoors (4526 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409) is partnering with North Carolina A&T State University to spread some holiday cheer by donating $1,000 worth of fun sports and outdoors equipment to Communities in Schools. The donation will include items like balls, Frisbees, team sports gear, outdoor games and more.

Communities in Schools is a 501(c)3 organization that helps surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. By helping the most vulnerable students stay in school and succeed in life, Communities in Schools builds stronger, healthier and more economically stable communities where every person is capable of reaching his or her greatest potential.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is the Official Sporting Goods and Outdoor Retailer of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). The partnership between Academy Sports + Outdoors and the MEAC focuses on establishing meaningful community initiatives within the MEAC footprint. Specifically, these initiatives will look to activate and amplify grassroots efforts, such as youth outreach and mentoring programs, that is inclusive of student-athletes and administrators from across the conference.