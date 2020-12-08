Chicago Cubs had lights ready for Wrigley back in 1941, but they donated them to a Shipyard instead

Posted by Andy Durham on December 8, 2020 at 1:05 am under Photos, Professional | Be the First to Comment

The Chicago Cubs were ready to install lights at Wrigley Field way back in 1941, but with the War hitting, they donated the lights to a shipyard instead, and then lights would then not come to Wrigley Field until 1988

Lights were going to go up at Wrigley Field, but then Pearl Harbor happened……(December 7, 1941)

Tags: , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top