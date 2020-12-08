Chicago Cubs had lights ready for Wrigley back in 1941, but they donated them to a Shipyard instead

The Chicago Cubs were ready to install lights at Wrigley Field way back in 1941, but with the War hitting, they donated the lights to a shipyard instead, and then lights would then not come to Wrigley Field until 1988…

Lights were going to go up at Wrigley Field, but then Pearl Harbor happened……(December 7, 1941)

In December 1941, the Cubs had lights all ready to be put in at Wrigley Field, then on December 7th Pearl Harbor happened. Rather than installing the lights, the #Cubs donated them to a shipyard instead. Lights wouldn’t go into Wrigley for another 47 years (1988). pic.twitter.com/EpoCMpUKe9 — MLB Cathedrals ?? (@MLBcathedrals) December 7, 2020