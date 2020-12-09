All Men’s Basketball Activities at N.C. State are on HOLD/PAUSE!!!(COVID-19 Tests are Positive)

from www.gopack.com:

RALEIGH, N.C. – The NC State men’s basketball program has paused all team-related activities due to positive COVID-19 tests and accompanying contact tracing measures.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remains our unwavering priority,” said NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “We will continue to work with all appropriate parties and adhere to ACC, campus and local protocols to make the most responsible decisions moving forward.”

NC State has two members of the travel party that have tested positive for COVID-19.

“This was a difficult, but ultimately necessary decision for our program,” head coach Kevin Keatts said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff will always come first. After consulting with our medical team, we decided the appropriate measure was to pause all team activities effective immediately.”

Because of the pause, NC State’s home game against FAU on Saturday, Dec. 12 will not be played. There has been no determination on how the pause in activities will affect future games beyond the Dec. 12 FAU game.