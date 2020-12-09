Clemson Tigers run past Maryland Terrapins in ACC-Big Ten Challenge Game, 67-51:Game features John Newman III(GDS) and Aaron Wiggins(WES)
from www.umterps.com:
CLEMSON, S.C. – Donta Scott scored a team-high 11 points, but Maryland could not keep pace with Clemson as the Tigers secured a 67-51 win in Wednesday’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup.
(Aaron Wiggins, from Wesleyan Christian Academy) added 6 points and 3 rebounds for the Maryland Terrapins…Wiggins only shot 2-10 from the field.)
Clemson (4-0) had four players finish in double figures, led by 16 points from Aamir Simms as the Terps (4-1) suffered their first loss of the season.
(John Newman, from the Greensboro Day School, had 12 points and 3 rebounds for the Clemson Tigers.)
Maryland struggled to find its rhythm in the first half, shooting just 6-of-23 from the field and just 1-8 from beyond the arc. Clemson quickly built up a double-digit lead, holding a 23-point edge heading into the break.
The Terps showed some life in the second half with a 19-6 run to trim the gap to 14 after a Galin Smith layup with 8:15 to play. The Tigers retook command and extended the lead back to 20 at 4:17, before sealing the victory at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Maryland will return to action Monday, December 14 when the Terps open Big Ten play at home vs. #21 Rutgers. The game is set to tip at 6:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
