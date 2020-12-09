Greensboro College Men’s Basketball Falls On Road Against VMI/Virginia Military Institute

(from Greensboro College Sports Information Department)

LEXINGTON, Va. – Matthew Brown scored 14 points as the Greensboro College men’s basketball team fell to the Keydets of VMI Tuesday 100-65.

In the first half, Greensboro found themselves in a big hole early as the Keydets connected on their first nine shots from the field, including five three-pointers.

Seven minutes into the half, VMI held a 21-7 lead before Greensboro went on a 9-3 run to pull within eight after Greyson Collins posted five points before Kevon Meertins capped off the run with a jumper from just inside the three-point arch.

However, the Pride struggled to get anything going offensively for the remainder of the half and went into the break trailing 55-28.

VMI then led by as many as 42 points in the second half but the Pride closed out the final 1:09 on a 7-0 run to fall by the 35-point margin. Joshua McQuinn and Carlos Machuca both had three pointers on Greensboro’s final two possessions.

Meertins finished with nine points and a team-leading four rebounds while Keyshawn Dorsey and Collins both posted seven points.

The Pride men will return to action at 1 p.m. Thursday when they host the Lions of Piedmont College for their home opener. However, fans will not be permitted within Hanes Gymnasium due to the CoVID-19 pandemic but all the live action can be followed on www.greensborocollegesports.com.