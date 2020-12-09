Greensboro Grasshoppers look to be back connected with Pittsburgh Pirates again in 2021, but this time around at the High Class A/A+ Level:Possibly at home in the Carolina League
From MLB.com today, as they begin to lay out the groundwork for the 2021 Minor League System for Major League Baseball/MLB……
Pittsburgh Pirates farm system:
AAA: Indianapolis Indians
AA: Altoona Curve
A+: Greensboro Grasshoppers…The Grasshoppers and the Bradenton Marauders switch places…Greensboro was Class A in 2019 and Bradenton was Advanced Class A/A+….This time around Greensboro move up to A+ and Bradenton moves down to the A level…Look for Greensboro to placed in a re-formed/re-shaped/re-vamped Carolina League….
A: Bradenton Marauders
Other old/former South Atlantic League/Sally League members who may end up along with Greensboro, in this new Carolina League…
Chicago White Sox
A+: Winston-Salem Dash
(Long-time Carolina League member)
Texas Rangers
A+: Hickory Crawdads
Boston Red Sox
A+: Greenville Drive
Atlanta Braves
A+: Rome Braves
Other teams to be added and connected to this new Carolina/Mid-Atlantic League….
(Hoping to still see the Asheville Tourists align with the Colorado Rockies at the A+ level and join in with the Grasshoppers, the W-S Dash and the Hickory Crawdads in the Carolina League.)$$$$$ See more on the Asheville Tourists below….$$$$$
++++++++++We found the Asheville Tourists, and now they will be affiliated with the Houston Astros, and we would be glad to welcome them the new and improved, Carolina League/Mid-Atlatic League…++++++++++
(In these times of political correctness, it might be a good idea not to use South, as in South Atlantic League.)
Houston Astros
A+: Asheville Tourists
from www.mlb.com:
**********Major League Baseball clubs formally invited Minor League clubs to join the new Minor League system on Wednesday/Today.
While the affiliations aren’t yet official, and won’t be until the Minor League teams sign Professional Development Licenses (which will be sent at a later date), this is an important step that provides a solid picture of where MLB teams will have affiliates starting in 2021.**********
