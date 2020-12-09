Star Runners Featured at Virtual Chats with Foot Locker Cross Country Powered by Eastbay on Dec. 12

Registration Now Open for Final Free Webinar Series with Elite Athletes

WHAT:

Runners, running fans and fitness and sports enthusiasts are invited to join a Virtual Chat with Foot Locker Cross Country Powered by Eastbay. Special guests— including past champions, Olympians, and current stars— look back on over 40 years of Foot Locker Cross Country Championships. Get insight and stories behind the exciting races, epic comebacks and the most legendary races from past Championships.

WHEN/SPECIAL GUESTS:

Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 – 11:00 am EST

Ryan Hall, Alan Webb, Abby Vanderkoii, Zack Torres, Robert Kennedy, Taylor Ewert, Todd Williams, Jenna Hutchins, Mark Davis, Sydney Mascarelli, Steve Slattery, Dathan Ritzenhein, Dylan Sorenson, and Carrie Tollefson (Scheduled to participate)

WHERE/REGISTER:

Registration is required for the free chats. Sign up at www.footlockercc.com and you will receive a link to the virtual chats.

PRIZES:

Enter to win Eastbay gift cards during the virtual chats.

CONTACT:

Kenny Fried – 202-468-8200; kfried@aboutbwf.com

Additional information about Foot Locker Cross Country Championships may be found at www.footlockercc.com | Instagram: @flccc | Twitter: @flccc #FLCCC #Finals | YouTube: youtube.com/footlockerxc | Facebook: facebook.com/flccc